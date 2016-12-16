A Dozen Arrested in Undercover Drug Investigation

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A dozen people were arrested Friday in Fayette, Bourbon and Harrison counties in an undercover drug investigation by State Police.

The KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations Branch executed several arrest warrants.

The investigation focused on the trafficking of controlled substances, including prescription painkillers, cocaine and heroin in Bourbon County, according to State Police.

Investigators say they’re actively looking for additional suspects.

If you have any information pertaining to the sale of illegal narcotics, contact State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212 or visit www.kentuckystatepolice.org and click on “contact us” for the option to text or email a tip.

All tips are confidential and will be investigated, according to KSP.

