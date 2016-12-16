Elderly Woman Dies After House Fire in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials say an elderly woman died in a house fire on Thursday morning. The fire broke out at a home on Navajo Trail in Winchester around 5 a.m.

Winchester Fire Department says the house was partially engulfed by the time they arrived. It took about 30 firefighters to put out the flames. Sadly, one person was not able to make it out.

The Clark County Coroner says 85-year-old Lily Strange died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.