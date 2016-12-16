Deserving Families Win Heaters for the Holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- This year marked the 10th Annual Fayette Heating and Air contest where people nominate friends or family who need new heaters.

This year there were 200 applicants, narrowed down to six finalists and today all six found out they’d won.

It was all smiles as the six families learned they’d be getting a brand new heater for free for the holidays.

“I was so nervous that when I read ‘winner’ it didn’t register. I just stared at the words until one of my coworkers beside me started screaming. That’s when I stood up,” said Laverne Baker, one of the six winners.

The news was especially exciting for Beverly Ragland, who entered the competition for her sister.

“She has been sick. She’s on dialysis three days a week and she’s been in the hospital but she’s going to go to short term rehab and hopefully come home and have heat,” said Ragland.

Ragland says she never dreamed of winning the contest when she entered and still can’t believe it.

“I mean it’s amazing. These are wonderful people. To even think about doing this for one person, let alone six and to be one of the six finalists is just a great opportunity,” said Ragland.

All six winners will get their new heating units installed next week.