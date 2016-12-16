Boyle County Man Charged with Murdering His Baby Daughter

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a Boyle County man was charged with murder Friday in connection to the death of his six-week old daughter.

State Police say the investigation began on November 20, 2016, when a six-week old baby was admitted to Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville with life-threatening injuries.

The child was transferred to Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington, where she died from her injuries on November 22, according to State Police.

Investigators say the preliminary autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner’s Office indicated the child died from multiple internal injuries.

Following the initial investigation, 45-year old Jeffrey Spielman, of Danville, was arrested and charged with Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence and Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree, according to KSP. He was lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center.

Spielman bonded out of jail on December 8 and was arrested again on December 12 for reportedly violating an Emergency Protective Order (EPO), according to investigators.

State Police say Spielman was charged with murder on December 16, following indictment by a Boyle County Grand Jury.

He was lodged again in the Boyle County Detention Center, according to State Police.