Anti-Trump Lobbying Doesn’t Sway Kentucky Elector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Longtime Republican stalwart Jim Skaggs received tens of thousands of emails from people urging him to back someone other than Donald Trump when Electoral College members make their picks for president.

Other diehard Trump foes called Skaggs at his Bowling Green home. He was polite but firm in his response: he’s sticking with Trump.

Kentucky’s eight presidential electors will gather Monday in Kentucky’s Supreme Court chamber in Frankfort to cast their votes.

Electors nationwide will do the same in their own states. To be elected president, the winner must get at least half the total plus one – or 270 electoral votes.

Trump won by a landslide in Kentucky in last month’s election.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.