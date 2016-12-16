Neighbors Help Families After Fire Destroys Home

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – People in Jessamine County are helping one of their neighbors after fire destroyed a duplex on Parker Place Friday morning.

The fire chief says a woman was boiling water and walked away from the stove then the house caught fire.

“Smoke was going up into the air, sky and then smoke was banking down over the road,” said Chief Mark Case with the Nicholasville Fire Department. “Most of the flames were rolling out the door and window.”

Chief Case says the woman and a man who were inside the duplex unit got out safely and their daughter was at school at the time of the fire but two family pets died. He says a man who lives in the connecting unit was at work but his home is also damaged.

“I’ve never met them but I can’t imagine what they must be going through at this time,” said Rebecca Harris who lives down the street. “Just as another human being I feel it’s my duty to do whatever I can to help.”

Harris started a GoFundMe page to help the families.

“Very sad, especially considering the time of year,” said Harris.

The woman firefighters tell ABC 36 caused the fire was taken away in handcuffs by Nicholasville Police. Her fiancé says it was unrelated to the fire. ABC 36 tired reaching out to Nicholasville Police for more information but are still waiting on a response.