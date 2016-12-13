Morehead State Men’s Basketball Coach Charged with Battery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Morehead State suspended men’s basketball coach Sean Woods has been charged with misdemeanor battery in Indiana.

Media outlets report a police affidavit accuses Woods of shoving or hitting two players, sophomore Malik Maitland and junior Soufiyane Diakite, while the team was playing an away game at the University of Evansville last month.

The players told a Morehead State University police officer that they had been assaulted during the game by Woods. The officer contacted police in Evansville.

Maitland told police that Woods backhanded him in the chest during halftime, and Diakite said Woods shoved him during a timeout and again in the locker room.

When Woods, who played at Kentucky in the early 1990s, was suspended last month, athletic director Brian Hutchinson declined to comment until an investigation was concluded. The team was playing out of state Tuesday night, and the university released no comment.