Black Friday UK Basketball Tickets Coming to Fayette Mall

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Black Friday shoppers at Fayette Mall have another stop to add to their schedules. UK Athletics will be on site offering deals on tickets to upcoming Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball games.

Fans will able to purchase $20 tickets to UK men’s basketball games vs. Tennessee Martin (Friday at 7 p.m.) and Valparaiso (Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.) and $1 tickets to UK women’s basketball’s Pack the House game vs. Arizona State on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. All three games will be played at Rupp Arena.

Tickets will be sold at the Fayette Mall guest services location beginning at 6 a.m. and until 10 a.m. or while supplies last. All purchases are cash only.