Students Host Anti-Violence Rally at Dunbar HS

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Some student groups at Paul Laurence Dunbar took part in an anti-violence rally Monday afternoon in Lexington. The event included singing and speeches.

The rally was organized after recent incidents involving guns, including the shooting death of Trinity Gay. She was the daughter of Olympic runner Tyson Gay. And police say 17-year-old David Jones was killed after a shooting Friday in a home near Tates Creek High School.

There were also three separate incidents recently, involving students bringing guns to Tates Creek High School. None of them resulted in shootings.

Organizers say the rally’s message is that violence has to stop.

