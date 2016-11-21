Lexington’s New High School Named for Frederick Douglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington’s new public high school has a name.

The Fayette County school board voted Monday to name it after Frederick Douglass, the former slave who became a crusader against slavery, before and during the Civil War. The vote was unanimous.

Lexington used to have a high school named after Douglass. The new school on Winchester Road is scheduled to open next fall.

Other suggestions for names included fallen Lexington Firefighter Brenda Cowan and the late School Board Chairman John Price.