KSP Investigating Death of Missing Bardstown Woman’s Father

BARDSTOWN, Ky (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of Tommy Ballard.

Ballard was the father of Crystal Rogers, who has been missing for a year and a half.

Police say Ballard, 54, was hunting with his grandson on a farm located off of Ed Brent Lane when the Nelson County Coroner’s office says Ballard was shot and killed.

KSP does not believe his juvenile grandson who was accompanying him is involved or at fault in his grandfather’s death.

Troopers say the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. They are not releasing any details about the type of gun they believed was used or how far away Ballard was shot.

KSP Detectives as well as investigators from the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have actively been working the scene and the shooting is still under investigation.

“As an agency, anytime we have a death scene, we carefully gather and monitor the evidence and the facts as they are presented or as we discover them. There are numerous things which must be considered before a cause of death ruling is made as well as deciding on how to title an investigation. We are consistent on how we handle all death investigations before we determine the cause and before we decide if there is any criminal intent. At this time, this unfortunate incident is still labeled as a death investigation,” KSP said in a press release.

Anyone with information should reach out to KSP Post 4 at (270) 766-5078. Specifically, troopers are looking for anyone who may have been traveling the Bluegrass Pkwy Saturday morning between the hours of 6:30 and 7:30 EDST in the area of the 21-25 mile marker, that may have observed any persons or vehicles on the roadway.