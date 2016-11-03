UPDATE: Three Sentenced in Clark County Shooting

WINCHESTER, Ky.(WTVQ)- Three men accused in the deadly shooting of Amber Caudill back in December of 2014 were sentenced Thursday.

Lamont C. Wilkerson, Aaron Stailey, and Christopher T. Robinson went before a judge.

Police say in December of 2014, 19-year-old Amber Caudill was killed when a bullet, fired into an apartment, went through the floor and struck her.

The three men agreed to a plea deal back in September. Prosecutors had intended to pursue life sentences, and had even considered the death penalty, prior to the plea deal.

Wilkerson was sentenced to a recommended 27 years in jail, Robinson 30 years, and Stailey 25 years.

A fourth person, Lillian Barnett, is charged with complicity to murder in connection to the case. Police say she drove the three men to the apartment.

She is due back in court January 5th.

9-22-16 2:13 p.m.

According to Winchester Police Amber Caudill, an innocent bystander, was in her apartment at Hillcrest Manor Apartments one night in December of 2014.

Police say three people broke into the apartment above hers to rob the people living there. A shootout began. A bullet that that passed through her ceiling killed Caudill. And three people in the apartment were hurt. One of them was suspect Christopher Robinson. The other two suspects, Lamont Wilkerson and Aaron Stailey, weren’t hurt. As part of a plea deal all three of them have pleaded guilty to charges of complicity to commit murder, burglary, and assault.

According to Stailey’s testimony they got 19 year old Lillian Barnett to drive them to the apartment complex, she then drove the get-away car where the suspects dropped off the guns in a dumpster in Richmond and then she drove Robinson to the hospital. The commonwealth asked Lamont Wilkerson if Barnett had been involved from the start.

“Sir, when this plan was formulated to rob Mr. Meadows was Miss. Barnett part of it? Was that a yes?”

Wilkerson replies. “Yes” in agreement.

The Commonwealth’s attorney asks him, “and in fact, sir, she pointed out to the apartment did she not?”

Wilkerson replies, “Yes.”

“And in fact she drove you there on a separate occasion so that you could do a dry run, did she not?

Wilkerson answers “Yes” again.

Wilkerson faces a recommended sentence of 27 years in jail, Robinson 30 years, and Stailey 25 years. Their sentencing is scheduled for November 3rd. Barnett is due back in court January 5th.

(AP) – Three men accused in the fatal shooting of an EKU student in 2014 have agreed to a plea deal in the case.

21-year-old Lamont Wilkerson, 20-year-old Christopher Robinson, and 19-year-old Aaron Stailey have all changed their pleas to guilty in Clark Co. Circuit Court on Thursday.

Wilkerson and Stailey are now facing charges of complicity to murder, complicity to burglary, and assault charges. Wilkerson has been recommended a sentence totaling 27 years, while Stailey was recommended 25.

Christopher Robinson has been charged with murder, burglary, and assault, and is facing a 30 year total sentence.

The three men must serve at least 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Formal sentencing for all three men will be on November 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

A fourth suspect in the case, 19-year-old Lillian Barnett, was not in court today.

No word on her status in the case at this time.

3/20/16

Clark County prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty if four suspects in a woman’s shooting death are convicted at trial.

The Winchester Sun reports prosecutors notified Clark County Circuit Court during a status hearing last week.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Robinson is charged with murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault in the December 2014 shooting at a Winchester apartment complex.

Nineteen-year-old Lillian Barnett, 19-year-old Aaron Stailey and 21-year-old Lamont Wilkerson are indicted on charges of complicity to murder, burglary and assault.

Police say shots were fired when the four went to the apartment. A bullet went through the floor and into an apartment below, killing 19-year-old Amber Caudill.

The defendants are set for trial in May, although a motion is pending to try them separately.