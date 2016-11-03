Former Gov. Beshear Comments on Dismantling of Kynect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In an exclusive interview with ABC 36 News, former Governor Steve Beshear spoke about the dismantling of the Kynect healthcare exchange, as open enrollment season begins.

Governor Matt Bevin pulled the plug on Kynect, meaning Kentuckians will enroll for healthcare through the federal system this year.

Beshear defended Kynect, saying it was a one-stop shop where users could address multiple healthcare needs.  Beshear also says the federal system is harder to use, and that some in Frankfort want it that way.

“I think that’s what they want to do,” said the former Governor.  “I think this administration wants to push people out of this program.  I’m committed myself, and the reason I did it was, I think every Kentuckian deserved to have affordable healthcare.  I mean, just morally, I feel that’s the right thing to do.”

Beshear also expressed his regret that the dismantling of Kynect also meant the loss of preventive medicine aspects the program offered, like cancer screenings, that he said would save lives.

 

 

  • smartone2

    Looks like soon they won’t have to worry about new complicated Health Market because looks like it will be gone by next year. So NO HEALTH INSURANCE AT ALL. Kentucky had a great system in place but because of their racism and stupidity now are going to have nothing .

    Mitch Mcconnell who promised to destroy Obamacare and not touch Kynect (EVEN THOUGH THEY WERE THE SAME THING) is going to destroy Kynect.

    Hopefully one day poor uneducated white people will turn off Fox News and stop voting against their self interests

