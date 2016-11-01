Energy Assistance Program Opens Tue., Nov. 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of low-income families in Central Kentucky can obtain energy assistance for the coming winter this Tuesday, November 1, as Community Action Council opens the subsidy component of its Federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The LIHEAP Subsidy program provides a one-time benefit to eligible households to be used toward rising energy bills. The amount of the benefit is determined by income, household size, fuel type and geographic location. An overdue bill or cut-off notice is not required and families do not have to own their home or pay energy bills directly to be eligible for assistance.

In 2015 the Council’s LIHEAP Subsidy program served more than 5,000 households and spent $546,996 to help keep families warm over the winter.

Community Action Council also sponsors several other assistance programs, such as the WinterCare Energy Fund supported by area utility companies and their customers. The Council spent approximately $2.0 million through all of its energy assistance programming last year. Anyone at risk of losing their heat due to inability to pay should immediately contact one of the Council’s nine centers in Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas counties. Information on available locations is listed below.

Applicants must bring the following to apply:

Social Security card or Permanent Resident Card (if you have one); Proof of income for the previous month for all adults 18 and older in the household; Most recent heating bill or verification from a landlord that heating expenses are included in rent; Birth dates of all household members; Photo identification of the applicant.

Applications are taken at all of the following Community Action Council locations between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday:

LEXINGTON

913 Georgetown St., Lexington (859) 244-2215

1169 Winburn Dr., Lexington (859) 294-5249

1902 Cambridge Dr., Lexington (859) 246-1192

520 Toner St., Lexington (859) 554-4350

1317 Centre Pkwy., Lexington (859) 273-6395

PARIS

1414 South Main St., Paris (859) 987-5277

CYNTHIANA

216 Old Lair Rd., Cynthiana (859) 234-2121

CARLISLE

2323 Concrete Rd., Suite A, Carlisle (859) 289-7172

For more information on energy assistance programs, please contact Community Action Council in: