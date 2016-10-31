Elderly Man Missing, Last Seen in London

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say they are trying to find 74-year-old Robert Boudon from Ohio.

Police say he was last seen on Kentucky Highway 80 turning into the London Marathon gas station off exit 41.

His wife was following him in a different car as they drove to Florida. She says saw him turn, but then she got stuck in traffic and by the time she pulled into the gas station she says he was gone.

He was driving a Chevy Silverado maroon pickup truck. He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Boudon has several medical conditions including cancer. He needs medications and a feeding tube. He is driving alone and does not have a cell phone.

Boudon was wearing a green t-shirt with red stripes and blue jeans.
 

 

  • Johnross1968

    What is it with news websites that post MISSING , but cant be bothered to put up a picture.
    Get with someone at the DMV and get his ID picture at least.

