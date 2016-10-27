LPD: Thief Uses Garage Door Opener to Steal from Home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police say a thief used a man’s own garage door opener to get into his home and steal his car.

According to court documents, back on October 5th, 19-year-old Austin Wall went to a home on Vinson Court in Lexington, got into an unlocked car in the driveway and used the garage door opener to get into the garage then into the victim’s home.

Once inside, police say he stole a wallet, purse, cash, credit card and several electronics.

He also took keys to a car and drove off with it, according to documents.

He is also accused of stealing another vehicle at another home the month before and using the credit cards left in that vehicle to make purchases.

