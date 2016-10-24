Gunmen attack police training center in southwest Pakistan

Local residents offer the funeral prayer of an intelligence officer in Charsadda, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Police officer Khalid Khan says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire early on Monday, killing intelligence officer Akbar Ali in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Khan says the attackers fled the scene. (AP Photo/Zia Muhammad)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen stormed a police training center in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Baluchistan on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding 88 others, hours after another attack killed two customs officers and wounded a third, authorities said.

Two of the gunmen were also killed in the counter-terrorism operation that continued hours after the attack began.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for either attack. Baluchistan is the scene of an ongoing low-intensity insurgency by Baloch separatist groups, who have claimed such hit-and-run attacks on security forces and government officials in the recent past. Islamic militants also have a presence in the province bordering Afghanistan.

In Monday night’s attack, between four and six gunmen opened fire as they attacked a hostel at the police training center in a suburban area of the provincial capital of Quetta.

“They were rushing toward our building firing shots so we rushed for safety toward the roof and jumped down in the back to save our lives,” one of the police trainees told Geo television.

Baluchistan police chief Ahsan Mahboob told reporters that four gunmen attacked the training center, attempting to enter the hostel housing the trainees. A gun battle erupted when the guards resisted, he said.

Mahboob said police and paramilitary forces surrounded the hostel. A statement issued by the military put the number of attackers at up to six, and said Army and Frontier Corps troops were conducting a counter-terrorism operation at the site.

Baluchistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said two of the attackers — one of whom was wearing an explosive suicide vest that had to be defused — were killed by security forces. He added that military commandos were clearing out the hostel captured by the gunmen and had rescued trapped police trainees. Security forces were searching for other gunmen that might have holed up inside the training center.

Government spokesman Anwarul Haq said about 250 trainees were in the center at the time of the attack, and that most had been evacuated.

Footage shot by local television showed ambulances rushing out of the main entrance of the training center as fire engines sped in to put out fires set off when the gunmen threw incendiary devices.

Local health officials said at least one police trainee was killed. Provincial health minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch put the number of wounded at 88, five of whom were in critical condition.

Most of those being treated at city hospitals had gunshot wounds, although some sustained injuries jumping off the roof of the hostel and climbing a wall to escape the gunmen. Nearly all of the wounded were police; two were paramilitary troops, authorities said.

Local television reported that two explosions were also heard, but it was not immediately clear what caused them.

The attack came hours after gunmen shot and killed two customs officers and wounded a third near the town of Surab, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Quetta.

The customs officers were targeted by gunmen riding a motorcycle, said Zainullah Baloch, a spokesman for the local police. Baloch said two officers died at the scene and the wounded officer was hospitalized in critical condition.

Earlier Monday, two gunmen on a motorcycle killed a police intelligence officer in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Khalid Khan, a local police officer.

Khan said the attackers fled the scene after killing the officer, who had been on his way to work in the provincial capital of Peshawar.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack. The group’s spokesman, Muhammad Khurasani, said in a statement that the shooters returned to their hideout after the attack.

Pakistan has carried out military operations against militants in tribal areas near Afghanistan and in cities across Pakistan, but extremists are still capable of staging regular attacks.

