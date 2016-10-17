Vigil planned for Trinity Gay; suspects plead not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A vigil will be held Monday evening at Lafayette High School in remembrance of Trinity Gay, gunned down at the Cook Out restaurant in Lexington Sunday morning.

Trinity was a student at Lafayette, as was her father, Olympic track athlete Tyson Gay.

School staff and students gathered for a moment of silence this morning, while grief counselors and even a therapy dog provided support to the grieving throughout the day.

Monday’s vigil will start at 8:00 p.m. and will be held on the football field. Organizers are asking attendees to wear pink and purple, Trinity Gay’s favorite colors.

The three men accused in her death appeared in court Monday.

Dvonta Middlebrooks, Chazerae Taylor, and D’Markeo Taylor have been charged with wanton endangerment in Trinity Gay’s death. Middlebrooks, a convicted felon, also faces a charge for possessing a handgun.

All three men pleaded not guilty. A $5,000 dollar bond has been set for both Chazerae and D’Markeo Taylor. Middlebrooks’ bond has been set for $12,5000.

The judge in the case deemed all three a “danger to the public.”

Lexington police say the shooting remains under investigation, though they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Officers say Middlebrooks was in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant and fired multiple shots in the incident in which Trinity Gay was killed early Sunday. Court records show the Taylors admitted also firing shots.

___

10/17/16 12:40 a.m.

Lexington police have charged two other men in connection with the shooting death of Trinity Gay at the Cook Out restaurant early Sunday morning.

Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’Markeo C. Taylor, 19 are charged with Wanton Endangerment. Police say the the two men are father and son.

Police have also recovered a second vehicle, a blue Ford passenger car, which was described by witnesses as leaving the scene of the shooting.

A third suspect — Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Middlebrooks was in the parking lot and fired multiple shots.

He is charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Another man questioned by the police involved in the shooting has not been charged. The investigation is still ongoing.

___

10/16/16 5:40 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Police say the Trinity Gay, daughter of track athlete Tyson Gay, was caught in the crossfire, when a shooting broke out between two cars outside the cookout restaurant around 4am this morning.

Witnesses tell police one of the cars involved in the shooting, was a gray dodge charger, the other vehicle is described as a dark-colored sports car with tinted windows. officers later found the dodge charger and detained two persons of interest for questioning. But police are still working to find the other car involved.

Trinity Gay was taken to UK Hospital by private car where she was later pronounced dead. the 15-year-old went to Lafayette High School and was a sprinter just like her dad, Tyson Gay, who competed in the last three summer Olympics. News of Trinity’s death has been making national headlines and many who’ve been touched by the tragedy have been sharing their condolences on social media.

Fayette county superintendent Manny Caulk says in a statement “Our hearts are broken over the loss of Trinity to this tragic and senseless act of violence.” And he urges people to keep the Gay family and students close in thought and prayer.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett tweeted out his sympathies to the family saying he’s shocked to hear of Trinity’s death, “A life of such potential cut so tragically short.”

Mayor Jim Gray tweeted that tragedies like this require the community to pull together and asked “anyone who can provide help to police” to “please step forward.”

We reached out to Tyson Gay’s manager for comment, but Tyson’s not commenting as of yet.

Police again are still looking for the other car involved in the shooting, and urging anyone with information to step forward. Tips can be made anonymously by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020.