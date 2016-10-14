KSP searching for missing Russell County man

UPDATE: Lester Stapp has been found and is safe. Click here for a more recent report.

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police are looking for a missing elderly man from Russell County.

Investigators say 90-year old Lester Stapp left his home on Highway 379 at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2016.

State Police say he was driving a white 2012 Hyundai Tucson with Kentucky license plate 766-MKB.

According to family members, there was no known direction of travel or destination. He frequents eateries in Somerset and Glasgow.

Stapp is 5’5″ tall, 160-pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

If you see Stapp or have any information about his whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency or Kentucky State Police toll-free, 1-800-222-5555 or KSP Post 15 in Columbia at 270-384-4796.