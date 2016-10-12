Scott Co. Sheriff seeks man after report of possible child abduction

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff says he’d like to hear from a man who nearly walked off with a child during a field trip at Evan’s Orchard Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff says his office received a call at about 12:45 p.m. reporting a possible child abduction. Deputies responded to the scene immediately, looking for a 60 to 70 year-old man, described as being 180 pounds, with a thin gray beard and a plaid shirt.

The Sheriff says his office was told that the man instructed a 6-year-old boy to follow him, and that they were going to find the boy’s teacher. The two reportedly left the playground area, but were stopped as they approached the school buses when drivers asked the man where he was going.

The man reportedly told drivers that he was trying to find the student’s teacher, and was told by the drivers that the teachers were still at the playground. The Sheriff says the drivers walked both the man and the student back to the playground.

The Sheriff’s Office was called at some point after returning the man and the student to the playgrounds, but when deputies canvassed the area, they were unable to find the man.

The Sheriff says this is an isolated event, and that nothing like it has ever happened at Evan’s Orchard. He also believes it may have been just a case of poor judgement on the man’s part, and is hoping the man will call the Sheriff’s office to clear things up.

According to the Sheriff, several schools were participating in the field trip, and there is no word what school the child was from.

The office is working on getting video footage around Evan’s Orchard at the time of the incident. If anyone has any information about the man, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.