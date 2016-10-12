Judge: SSA used unconstitutional process in reviewing cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – People who lost their Social Security disability benefits after their attorney was charged with defrauding the government claimed a victory Wednesday when a judge ruled the government used an unconstitutional process to reconsider their status.

The Social Security Administration has been reviewing the eligibility of about 1,500 people who gained disability payments while represented by Eric Conn, a flamboyant eastern Kentucky attorney who gained the nickname “Mr. Social Security.” The reviews are fallout from charges against Conn, accused of conspiring to defraud the government of $600 million in federal disability payments.

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled the Social Security Administration violated the due-process rights of a woman who had her benefits canceled after her case was reviewed. Her attorney calls the ruling a “wonderful precedent” as other cases are appealed.