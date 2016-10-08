Kentucky lawmakers from all sides condemn Trump’s comments in leaked video

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-There’s been big backlash from lawmakers on all sides after “The Washington Post” released a leaked video showing Donald Trump making lewd comments about women more than a decade ago. The comments grabbing headlines were recorded on a hot mic back in 2005. Donald Trump was visiting the set of “Days of our Lives” to make a cameo appearance on the show.

Trump talks with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush about making a move on a women with nice legs. We find out that woman is soap star Arianne Zucker, who Trump is later introduced to in the video. He uses vulgar language to boast about how his celebrity has given him a free pass to grope women, even married women like Nancy O’Dell.

Trump calls all the talk locker room banter, a private conversation, and that Bill Clinton has said far worse to him on the golf course.

Last night Trump quickly came out to apologize, again jabbing at Bill Clinton as we head into what is to be a fiery 2nd presidential debate tomorrow night.

In a video statement posted to his Facebook page he says, “I’ve said some foolish things but there’s a big difference between the words and actions of other people. Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims. We will discuss this more in the coming days. See you at the debate on Sunday.”

It’s setting off a firestorm from top republican leaders. Some like Illinois Senator Mark Kirk are calling for trump to leave the ticket.

From Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Trump’s comments “repugnant and unacceptable”

Democratic Candidate for US House seat Nancy Jo Kemper says as a woman, a mother , a grandmother, and pastor she is disgusted about trump “getting away with sexual assault and harrassing women thanks to his fame and wealth.” she calls on her opponent Congressman Andy Barr to withdraw his endorsement for Trump.

Brr fired back saying as a husband and father he’s “appalled and offended.” But didn’t go so far as removing his support for the GOP nominee. But he says Trump’s comments are “utterly indefensible.”

Mayor Jim Gray says “No one should behave like this, ever.” And he called on his opponent Senator Rand Paul to drop his Trump endorsement.

Senator Paul says “The comments are offensive and unacceptable.”

Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted “The Washington Post” article yesterday calling the comments “horrific” and vowing to her supporters “we cannot allow this man to become president.”