Kentucky’s kindergarten age cutoff is moving up next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – The age cutoff for kindergarten in Kentucky is moving up two months next year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2dpOc8M) the move means that most children will have to turn 5 by Aug. 1, 2017, in order to enter kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.

The current birthday cutoff is Oct. 1.

Despite the change, officials with Fayette County Public Schools on Monday said parents of a child who will turn 5 between Aug. 2 and Oct. 31, 2017, and who exhibits high levels of academic and social and emotional aptitude can request that their child get early entrance to kindergarten.

Children will be screened, followed by possible assessments. Placement decisions for 2017-18 will be made by February.

The deadline is Nov. 1 for applications, which are available at https://apps.fcps.net/kindergarten/ .

