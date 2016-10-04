Kentucky’s kindergarten age cutoff is moving up next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – The age cutoff for kindergarten in Kentucky is moving up two months next year.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2dpOc8M) the move means that most children will have to turn 5 by Aug. 1, 2017, in order to enter kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year.

The current birthday cutoff is Oct. 1.

Despite the change, officials with Fayette County Public Schools on Monday said parents of a child who will turn 5 between Aug. 2 and Oct. 31, 2017, and who exhibits high levels of academic and social and emotional aptitude can request that their child get early entrance to kindergarten.

Children will be screened, followed by possible assessments. Placement decisions for 2017-18 will be made by February.

The deadline is Nov. 1 for applications, which are available at https://apps.fcps.net/kindergarten/ .

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

 

  • Yes, if your childs birthday is between Aug 2 and Oct 1 they can be screened and if accepted can go on to kindergarten next year….but what is failed to be mentioned is they will make you pay for your child to attend. They will make you pay the amount the state will not receive for your child in KEES funding. The amount is just shy of 2000 for the school year. We are just going to wait!! I pay enough in to the school system not counting the time I volunteer with my older child.

