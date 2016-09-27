Man accused of killing 3 threatens judge, family in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A man accused of killing three people, including two teenagers, is facing more charges after threatening a judge.

Media outlets report a Louisville courtroom video shows Brice Rhodes repeatedly threatening to track down Judge Amber Wolf and her family on Friday, netting him additional charges of terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Rhodes was already charged with fatally stabbing 16-year-old Maurice Gordon and 14-year-old Larry Ordway in Shawnee in May. Their burned bodies were dumped behind an abandoned house. Detectives say Rhodes killed the teens so they wouldn’t snitch about his involvement in a prior shooting death.

Rhodes was in court Friday on charges of attacking and injuring one inmate in August, and spitting on another in September. He said he wasn’t guilty of those charges.

