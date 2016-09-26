UPDATE: Driver in deadly stolen vehicle crash ID’d as 15-year-old

MARIEMONT, Oh. (WTVQ) –

UPDATE:

Police in Mariemont have identified the deceased driver of the car as 15-year-old Jordan Perkins, of Lexington.

EARLIER:

An investigation is underway after one person died and three others were sent to the hospital following a wreck Monday morning in Ohio involving a car that had been reported stolen.

According to the police chief for the village of Mariemont in Cincinnati, officers were called on a report of car break-ins on Ashley Oaks off of Wooster Pike just after 4:00 a.m. Police say while they were speaking to a victim of the break-ins, they saw a suspicious vehicle drive out of the area.

At about 4:15 a.m., police say the same vehicle racing down Wooster Pike without any headlights on. As officers turned around to pursue the vehicle, they say it slammed into two trees at the intersection of Wooster Pike and Indianview Avenue.

The driver, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, 18-year-old Gavin Rogers and 18-year-old Braadley Coots were transported to U.C. Hospital with serious injuries, and one juvenile was transported to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. All four are from Lexington, according to investigators.

The car the four were in was registered to an address in Georgetown, but had been reported stolen from a parking garage at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington last week, according to police.

Police say several items reported stolen from cars in Ashley Oaks were found in the stolen vehicle, along with two loaded firearms, knives, criminal tools, and drug paraphernalia.

