Middlesboro man arrested in clown suit

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Middlesboro man was taken to the Bell County Detention Center after police say he was arrested while wearing a clown costume, according to 106.3 FM The Big ONE.

The radio station says 20-year-old Jonathon Martin was charged with disorderly conduct, and wearing a hood or mask in a public place, along with two outstanding warrants he had.

Police in Middlesboro say that they found Martin crouched down in a wood line beside Cumberland Village apartments in full clown gear, including a mask.  When officers stopped there car, they say they saw Martin run out towards a vehicle in the apartment complex.  Officers took Martin into custody for causing a public alarm.

