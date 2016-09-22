Major federal anti-heroin effort coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville has been chosen for a federal pilot program aimed at combatting heroin and prescription drug abuse and related violent crime.

News outlets report federal and city officials announced Wednesday that Louisville will be part of what the federal Drug Enforcement Administration is calling a “360 Strategy” to curb the opioid crisis. The program is already in place in Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

Federal funds will be used to form a Heroin Investigation Team that will investigate heroin overdoses as crime scenes. The team will consist of Louisville police detectives and DEA agents.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn says dealers whose drugs cause overdoses will face a minimum 20-year prison sentence without parole.

Jefferson County had 268 drug overdose deaths last year, more than any other Kentucky county.

