UK Parking & Transportation: Be safe & share the road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the fall semester revs up, UK Parking and Transportation Services (PTS) is reminding travelers – be they by car, bike, or motor scooter – to be cautious and remain aware in order to safely share the road.

As part of these efforts, PTS has developed safety tips for each of these groups.

Motorists:

Don’t Speed or Text : Follow posted speed limits and follow distracted driving laws; don’t text message while your vehicle is in motion.

: Follow posted speed limits and follow distracted driving laws; don’t text message while your vehicle is in motion. Every Lane is a Bike Lane : Bicyclists have a right to the road. Be alert and patient. Expect cyclists on the road at any time, especially on signed bike routes and on roads displaying the sharrow symbol on the roadway surface. Do not use a bike lane as a turn lane, for loading/unloading or to park.

: Bicyclists have a right to the road. Be alert and patient. Expect cyclists on the road at any time, especially on signed bike routes and on roads displaying the sharrow symbol on the roadway surface. Do not use a bike lane as a turn lane, for loading/unloading or to park. Be Alert : Check your mirrors. Watch for pedestrians and cyclists, yielding to them at crosswalks and intersections; pay special attention while driving on or around campus. Scan for cyclists before turning across a bike lane, driveway or onto another road.

: Check your mirrors. Watch for pedestrians and cyclists, yielding to them at crosswalks and intersections; pay special attention while driving on or around campus. Scan for cyclists before turning across a bike lane, driveway or onto another road. Pass with Care: Bicycles are considered vehicles and should be given the appropriate right of way. A minimum of three feet is recommended for passing cyclists. Stay behind cyclists when you are turning right. Do not honk your horn when approaching cyclists; doing so could startle the cyclist and result in a crash.

Cyclists:

Respect the Rules : Bicycles are vehicles. Obey traffic rules for safety and to gain respect from motorists. Never ride against traffic; it is illegal and unsafe.

: Bicycles are vehicles. Obey traffic rules for safety and to gain respect from motorists. Never ride against traffic; it is illegal and unsafe. Be Safe, Be Seen : Use front and rear lights and wear bright or reflective clothing. Be predictable and make eye contact with motorists, and use hand signals to indicate your intentions.

: Use front and rear lights and wear bright or reflective clothing. Be predictable and make eye contact with motorists, and use hand signals to indicate your intentions. Pass with Care : A minimum of three feet is recommended for passing vehicles.

: A minimum of three feet is recommended for passing vehicles. Wear a Helmet : Helmet use dramatically reduces the risks of brain injury and death for cyclists involved in accidents.

: Helmet use dramatically reduces the risks of brain injury and death for cyclists involved in accidents. Always Park at Bike Racks: Locking your bike to anything other than a bike rack can cause access issues, fire hazards and other problems and is prohibited by University of Kentucky regulations. Just park at a bike rack. Rack locations can be found on the Bicycle Facilities map. Over the past few months, more than 700 bicycle parking spaces were added or upgraded. Students and employees who notice a need for more bike parking in a particular area of campus may submit a request via www.uky.edu/pts/help-and-resources_forms.

Additionally, cyclists are reminded to engage in safe sidewalk riding behaviors. Some campus sidewalks have been designated as shared sidewalks and, under certain conditions, serve as important connections for cyclists. These shared sidewalks are wide, do not run parallel to vehicular traffic and connect important campus destinations. Nonetheless, these walks were designed for pedestrian traffic and bicyclists should always yield.

If you choose to ride your bike on any campus sidewalk, please follow these basic rules:

Always Yield to Pedestrians : Give audible warning, or dismount to pass when sidewalks are crowded or narrow.

: Give audible warning, or dismount to pass when sidewalks are crowded or narrow. Go Slow : Sidewalks are not designed for speeds faster than a slow jog.

: Sidewalks are not designed for speeds faster than a slow jog. Check Every Cross Street and Driveway : Vehicles often pull across the sidewalk before entering traffic or turn into driveways without scanning very far down the street.

: Vehicles often pull across the sidewalk before entering traffic or turn into driveways without scanning very far down the street. Only Cross the Street at Crosswalks: Darting into the street mid-block is extremely dangerous.

Motor scooter users:

Use Appropriate Travel Avenues : Scooters, motor scooters and motorcycles are not permitted to drive or travel on sidewalks, bike paths, bike lanes or lawns.

: Scooters, motor scooters and motorcycles are not permitted to drive or travel on sidewalks, bike paths, bike lanes or lawns. Utilize Appropriate Parking Areas: Scooters, mopeds and motorcycles must use moped/motorcycle parking areas on campus. These areas are conveniently located throughout campus and are marked by the presence of signage, green lines or both. Motor scooters may also park at motor scooter-only parking racks, which are located in front of Memorial Coliseum and between Funkhouser Building and the Advanced Science and Technology Commercialization Center (ASTeCC). Scooters, motorcycles and motor scooters are not authorized to park at bicycle racks, or in any area that is not listed above.

For more information about sharing the road, visit www.moveitpeople.com/bike/safety. For a complete list of local bike ordinances, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/bikewalklex