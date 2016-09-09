Six slates for President & Vice President to appear on Kentucky ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes announced Friday that six tickets of candidates for U.S. President and Vice President will appear on Kentucky’s general election ballot on Nov. 8. The deadline to submit certificates of nomination or ballot petitions was Friday, September 9, 2016 at 4 p.m. ET.

“We’re now 60 days from Election Day and the ballot is set. Kentucky voters may choose between six presidential slates for the general election,” said Grimes, Kentucky’s chief election official. “Our office received certificates of nomination for the nominees of both the Democratic and Republican parties. We also accepted and certified petitions from the Green, Libertarian, and American Delta parties, and from one independent candidate.”

The presidential slates which will appear on the ballot are:

-Hillary Rodham Clinton/Timothy Michael Kaine – Democratic Party

-Rocky Roque De La Fuente/Michael Steinberg – American Delta Party

-Gary Johnson/Bill Weld – Libertarian Party

-Evan McMullin/Nathan Johnson – Independent

-Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka – Green Party

-Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence – Republican Party

Per Kentucky law, political party candidates for the office are required to submit certificates of nomination. Political group or organization candidates are required to submit a petition with the signatures of at least 5,000 Kentucky voters and pay a filing fee of $500.

All candidates on Kentucky’s general election ballot are listed on the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.ky.gov.