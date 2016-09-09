UPDATE: No injuries after EKU walkway collapses in accident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University is reporting there were no injuries after a truck ran into a campus pedway, partially collapsing it.

The truck was driving along Lancaster Avenue when it’s top clipped the walkway, causing the damage.  No students were in the pedway at the time.

Photo Courtesy: Ben Cook

Traffic is being rerouted around Lancaster Avenue, which will stay closed for some time.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to stay clear of the area, and students are requested to use existing crosswalks on Lancaster Avenue at Barnes Mill or Crabbe Street.

12:51 p.m.

An accident in Richmond has caused the collapse of a walkway on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

The crash appears to have happened when a truck hit the walkway.

An EKU traffic alert says that Lancaster Avenue is closed from Barnes Mill Road to Crabb Street as a result of the collision.  Police and EMS are on the scene.  EKU is advising shuttle bus riders to expect delays.  Motorists should expect for Lancaster Avenue to be closed for an extended time, and law enforcement is recommending avoiding the area.

  • Pottendorf

    For a deluxe COVERED walkway, one would imagine higher clearance like 16 feet or more would have been perfect not code minimum of 14 feet. But the shocking part is how the (almost) entire steel walking deck peeled off with just a tap from a raised bucket on rubber tires with air.

