UPDATE: No injuries after EKU walkway collapses in accident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eastern Kentucky University is reporting there were no injuries after a truck ran into a campus pedway, partially collapsing it.

The truck was driving along Lancaster Avenue when it’s top clipped the walkway, causing the damage. No students were in the pedway at the time.

Traffic is being rerouted around Lancaster Avenue, which will stay closed for some time.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to stay clear of the area, and students are requested to use existing crosswalks on Lancaster Avenue at Barnes Mill or Crabbe Street.

12:51 p.m.

