LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police arrest a woman they say was forcing a teenager to prostitute herself for crack.

Police arrested 30-year-old Brenda Hopewell in Lexington on Tuesday and charged her with human trafficking.

Court documents say Hopewell made the 15-year-old runaway have sex with multiple partners and kept all the money.

Records say the teen was paid in rock cocaine.

Hopewell will go before a judge Wednesday.