Man accused in teen’s disappearance out of jail

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is out of jail in New Mexico, days after a woman’s death in Kentucky.

A jail in Quay County, New Mexico, confirms that 20-year-old Kenneth Nigh has been released on an “appearance” bond. Nigh did not have to pay bail, but has to promise he will appear for his next court date.

Last Thursday, 52-year-old Rhonda Oakley was found dead in the basement of her home in Boyle County.

Her stepdaughter, Jenna Oakley, disappeared at the same time.

Police found her and Nigh in her stepmother’s car in New Mexico.

Nigh is only accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

9/5/16 5:38 p.m.

State police say a Boyle County teenager who disappeared after her stepmother was killed has been found in New Mexico.

Troopers say 15-year-old Jenna Oakley and 20-year-old Kenneth Nigh of Indiana were found sitting inside a stolen Honda Civic. State police say the car belonged to Oakley’s stepmom, Rhonda D. Oakley.

According to investigators, 52-year-old Oakley was found dead Thursday in her Danville home. Troopers say she was killed there, but they did not say how she died.

State police announced last week they were treating Jenna Oakley’s disappearance as a missing persons case.

Troopers say she and Nigh were in a Motel 6 parking lot in Tucumcari, New Mexico when they were spotted by authorities.

State police say Nigh is being held in the Quay County Detention Center in New Mexico on the charge of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Funeral arrangements for Rhonda Oakley have been set. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Southland Christian church in Danville. The Funeral will be on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., also at Southland Christian Church.