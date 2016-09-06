Pulaski County man charged with animal torture

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A medical emergency in Pulaski County leads to an arrest.

A Pulaski County deputy and a constable went with paramedics to a home on Waddle Street in Ferguson Monday, where a woman was having a reaction to medication she had taken.

According to the constable, the woman’s boyfriend, Randy Burton, got mad at the family dog, a Pug, and began kicking it then threw it into the wall of the apartment.

He says Burton then took the dog outside, and through the window, he could see Burton punching the dog.

Burton was arrested and charged with animal torture.

The dog was taken by Pulaski County Animal Control to be checked out.

Share:

Comment on this Story

  • CIndy

    he will get the charges dropped and go on to be scum, and most likely a killer

Related News

cross
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
US Catholic bishops condemn racism at St. Louis meeting
Read More»
Mary Caldwell
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Tony Sullivan’s Mother Reacts To Ferguson Situation
Read More»
Protest Held Downtown Lexington After Ferguson Decision
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
Large Crowd Downtown Lexington Protests Ferguson Decision
Read More»
﻿
More News»