Pulaski County man charged with animal torture

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A medical emergency in Pulaski County leads to an arrest.

A Pulaski County deputy and a constable went with paramedics to a home on Waddle Street in Ferguson Monday, where a woman was having a reaction to medication she had taken.

According to the constable, the woman’s boyfriend, Randy Burton, got mad at the family dog, a Pug, and began kicking it then threw it into the wall of the apartment.

He says Burton then took the dog outside, and through the window, he could see Burton punching the dog.

Burton was arrested and charged with animal torture.

The dog was taken by Pulaski County Animal Control to be checked out.