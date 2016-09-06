Dream Believe Become event partners author, activist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A three-day community event running from September 16-18 aims for participants to reflect on community involvement.

Local author VaShaun Mosby and musician/activist Devine Carama will be partnering for the event, which will be hosted by Barnes & Noble.

Activities kick off Friday as Mosby and Carama hold their Meet the Author, Speak to Devine night. Mosby will be reading from her book Behind Her Eyes, while Carama presents “Wisdom Words.” Jazz music will be provided, and guests can get refreshments at the store’s cafe. The event will run from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 17, will feature the day long community event, Dream Believe Become. The day will kick off at 10:00 a.m. with the Bagels and Books Meet-n-Greet. From 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Read and Relaxation will take place. Licensed massage therapists will be at Barnes and Noble providing free chair massages. At 11:00 a.m. Children’s Activities will begin with story time. They can also participate in the #DreamCheeks session where they will enjoy face painting, balloon art and other activities. Finally, From 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Mosby will have her “Behind Her Eyes” book signing.

On Sunday, September 18, at 12 p.m., Mosby will present Kentucky Women Authors to Barnes and Noble. During the event, participants will be able to experience the #VNE (VaShaun Nicole Enterprises) Vision Tour which teaches community how to develop a vision for their surroundings, and how to make it manifest.