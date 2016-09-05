Corporal punishment down in Kentucky schools in past decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – State figures show corporal punishment is being used less often as a disciplinary method in Kentucky public schools, although one district had one-fourth of such incidents.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2crx6Yb ) reports that according to the Kentucky Department of Education, there were 574 incidents of corporal punishment, or paddling, in public schools last year. That compares to 3,075 incidents in 2005.

Bell County schools reported 148 corporal punishment incidents, including 107 at Bell Central elementary and middle school in Pineville.

Each of the state’s 173 school districts are allowed to decide whether to use corporal punishment.

Bell County leaves it up to principals to decide whether to dish out corporal punishment with parents’ permission. Bell Central Principal Greg Wilson says parents often request paddling over suspensions for their misbehaving children.

