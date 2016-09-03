High School Highlight Reel (9-2-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen and Kennedy Hardman break down all the best action from across Central Kentucky.

Check out the video for highlights from: Trinity at Lafayette, Tates Creek at PLD, Henry Clay at GRC, Madison Central at Bourbon County, Danville at Boyle County, Woodford County at Franklin County, Western Hills at Madison Southern, Anderson County at Mercer County, Lincoln County at Garrard County, South Laurel at Rockcastle County and Spencer County at East Jessamine.

Scores from games around state can be found below.

Adair Co. 48, LaRue Co. 10

Allen Central 48, Morgan Co. 20

Allen Co.-Scottsville 44, Monroe Co. 14

Apollo 47, Logan Co. 7

Bardstown 46, Marion Co. 19

Beechwood 29, Somerset 7

Belfry 47, Harlan Co. 13

Bell Co. 49, Pike Co. Central 30

Bethlehem 47, Berea 0

Bishop Brossart 13, Bellevue 6

Bowling Green 31, Lou. St. Xavier 10

Boyd Co. 34, S. Point, Ohio 8

Boyle Co. 43, Danville 15

Bullitt Central 21, Lou. Southern 8

Campbell Co. 33, Newport Central Catholic 28

Carroll Co. 29, Switzerland Co., Ind. 12

Casey Co. 38, Russell Co. 19

Central Hardin 50, Bullitt East 19

Collins 28, Lou. Eastern 21

Cooper 52, Lex. Bryan Station 28

Corbin 40, Clay Co. 0

Cov. Catholic 34, Cin. Sycamore, Ohio 33

Dixie Heights 48, Milford, Ohio 13

Edmonson Co. 42, Grayson Co. 6

Elizabethtown 39, North Oldham 3

Estill Co. 33, Frankfort 19

Fairview 22, Lawrence Co. 14

Franklin Co. 43, Woodford Co. 13

Franklin-Simpson 55, Metcalfe Co. 6

Gallatin Co. 31, Bracken Co. 27

Garrard Co. 14, Lincoln Co. 7

George Washington, W.Va. 49, Ashland Blazer 6

Glasgow 49, Barren Co. 12

Graves Co. 27, Murray 7

Greenup Co. 31, Fleming Co. 30

Greenwood 17, South Warren 16

Hancock Co. 42, Ohio Co. 28

Harlan 41, Thomas Walker, Va. 6

Harrison Co. 33, Montgomery Co. 20

Hart Co. 43, Todd Co. Central 8

Hazard 23, Letcher County Central 19

Henderson Co. 41, Christian Co. 7

Henry Co. 14, Owen Co. 10

Hopkinsville 41, Fort Campbell 0

John Hardin 69, Warren Central 0

Johnson Central 54, Lexington Catholic 27

Knott Co. Central 44, East Ridge 26

Leslie Co. 16, Williamsburg 13

Lex. Christian 48, Green Co. 8

Lex. Henry Clay 34, George Rogers Clark 6

Lex. Tates Creek 41, Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, OT

Lloyd Memorial 48, Grant Co. 7

Lou. Atherton 49, Lou. Shawnee 6

Lou. Ballard 25, Lou. DeSales 10

Lou. Butler 25, Lou. Western 22

Lou. Christian Academy 44, Lou. Central 14

Lou. DuPont Manual 48, Lou. Seneca 6

Lou. Fern Creek 55, Lou. Moore 10

Lou. Holy Cross 14, Providence, Ind. 7

Lou. Ky. Country Day 63, Washington Co. 28

Lou. Male 57, Lou. Fairdale 8

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45, Lou. Doss 7

Lou. Trinity 45, Lex. Lafayette 7

Lou. Valley 46, Lou. Iroquois 6

Lynn Camp 49, Jackson Co. 28

Madison Central 15, Bourbon Co. 0

Madison Southern 40, Western Hills 0

Marshall Co. 28, Ballard Memorial 7

Mason Co. 34, Rowan Co. 7

Mayfield 48, Paducah Tilghman 26

McCracken County 72, Madisonville-North Hopkins 7

McCreary Central 68, Clinton Co. 40

McLean Co. 16, Crittenden Co. 7

Meade Co. 41, Breckinridge Co. 0

Mercer Co. 41, Anderson Co. 31

Middlesboro 23, Pineville 16

Muhlenberg County 36, Hopkins Co. Central 16

Nicholas Co. 55, Eminence 14

North Bullitt 28, Lou. Jeffersontown 14

North Hardin 24, Caldwell Co. 21

North Laurel 43, West Jessamine 7

Owensboro Catholic 34, Owensboro 29

Paintsville 40, Pikeville 28

Paris 27, Ludlow 23

Pendleton Co. 16, Dayton 7

Rockcastle Co. 47, South Laurel 20

Russell 13, Ironton, Ohio 6

Russellville 50, Butler Co. 42

Scott 56, Newport 16

Scott Co. 42, Highlands 33

Shelby Co. 45, Oldham Co. 6

Shelby Valley 40, Magoffin Co. 0

Sheldon Clark 40, Betsy Layne 12

Simon Kenton 39, Conner 7

Southwestern 34, Knox Central 20

Spencer Co. 28, East Jessamine 27

Taylor Co. 30, Campbellsville 0

Thomas Nelson 47, Nelson Co. 7

Trigg Co. 71, Caverna 34

Trimble Co. 23, Fort Knox 0

Union Co. 47, Webster Co. 6

Van, W.Va. 41, Phelps 13

Walton-Verona 17, Holmes 0

Wayne Co. 50, Perry Co. Central 6

