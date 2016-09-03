High School Highlight Reel (9-2-16)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen and Kennedy Hardman break down all the best action from across Central Kentucky.
Check out the video for highlights from: Trinity at Lafayette, Tates Creek at PLD, Henry Clay at GRC, Madison Central at Bourbon County, Danville at Boyle County, Woodford County at Franklin County, Western Hills at Madison Southern, Anderson County at Mercer County, Lincoln County at Garrard County, South Laurel at Rockcastle County and Spencer County at East Jessamine.
Scores from games around state can be found below.
Adair Co. 48, LaRue Co. 10
Allen Central 48, Morgan Co. 20
Allen Co.-Scottsville 44, Monroe Co. 14
Apollo 47, Logan Co. 7
Bardstown 46, Marion Co. 19
Beechwood 29, Somerset 7
Belfry 47, Harlan Co. 13
Bell Co. 49, Pike Co. Central 30
Bethlehem 47, Berea 0
Bishop Brossart 13, Bellevue 6
Bowling Green 31, Lou. St. Xavier 10
Boyd Co. 34, S. Point, Ohio 8
Boyle Co. 43, Danville 15
Bullitt Central 21, Lou. Southern 8
Campbell Co. 33, Newport Central Catholic 28
Carroll Co. 29, Switzerland Co., Ind. 12
Casey Co. 38, Russell Co. 19
Central Hardin 50, Bullitt East 19
Collins 28, Lou. Eastern 21
Cooper 52, Lex. Bryan Station 28
Corbin 40, Clay Co. 0
Cov. Catholic 34, Cin. Sycamore, Ohio 33
Dixie Heights 48, Milford, Ohio 13
Edmonson Co. 42, Grayson Co. 6
Elizabethtown 39, North Oldham 3
Estill Co. 33, Frankfort 19
Fairview 22, Lawrence Co. 14
Franklin Co. 43, Woodford Co. 13
Franklin-Simpson 55, Metcalfe Co. 6
Gallatin Co. 31, Bracken Co. 27
Garrard Co. 14, Lincoln Co. 7
George Washington, W.Va. 49, Ashland Blazer 6
Glasgow 49, Barren Co. 12
Graves Co. 27, Murray 7
Greenup Co. 31, Fleming Co. 30
Greenwood 17, South Warren 16
Hancock Co. 42, Ohio Co. 28
Harlan 41, Thomas Walker, Va. 6
Harrison Co. 33, Montgomery Co. 20
Hart Co. 43, Todd Co. Central 8
Hazard 23, Letcher County Central 19
Henderson Co. 41, Christian Co. 7
Henry Co. 14, Owen Co. 10
Hopkinsville 41, Fort Campbell 0
John Hardin 69, Warren Central 0
Johnson Central 54, Lexington Catholic 27
Knott Co. Central 44, East Ridge 26
Leslie Co. 16, Williamsburg 13
Lex. Christian 48, Green Co. 8
Lex. Henry Clay 34, George Rogers Clark 6
Lex. Tates Creek 41, Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, OT
Lloyd Memorial 48, Grant Co. 7
Lou. Atherton 49, Lou. Shawnee 6
Lou. Ballard 25, Lou. DeSales 10
Lou. Butler 25, Lou. Western 22
Lou. Christian Academy 44, Lou. Central 14
Lou. DuPont Manual 48, Lou. Seneca 6
Lou. Fern Creek 55, Lou. Moore 10
Lou. Holy Cross 14, Providence, Ind. 7
Lou. Ky. Country Day 63, Washington Co. 28
Lou. Male 57, Lou. Fairdale 8
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45, Lou. Doss 7
Lou. Trinity 45, Lex. Lafayette 7
Lou. Valley 46, Lou. Iroquois 6
Lynn Camp 49, Jackson Co. 28
Madison Central 15, Bourbon Co. 0
Madison Southern 40, Western Hills 0
Marshall Co. 28, Ballard Memorial 7
Mason Co. 34, Rowan Co. 7
Mayfield 48, Paducah Tilghman 26
McCracken County 72, Madisonville-North Hopkins 7
McCreary Central 68, Clinton Co. 40
McLean Co. 16, Crittenden Co. 7
Meade Co. 41, Breckinridge Co. 0
Mercer Co. 41, Anderson Co. 31
Middlesboro 23, Pineville 16
Muhlenberg County 36, Hopkins Co. Central 16
Nicholas Co. 55, Eminence 14
North Bullitt 28, Lou. Jeffersontown 14
North Hardin 24, Caldwell Co. 21
North Laurel 43, West Jessamine 7
Owensboro Catholic 34, Owensboro 29
Paintsville 40, Pikeville 28
Paris 27, Ludlow 23
Pendleton Co. 16, Dayton 7
Rockcastle Co. 47, South Laurel 20
Russell 13, Ironton, Ohio 6
Russellville 50, Butler Co. 42
Scott 56, Newport 16
Scott Co. 42, Highlands 33
Shelby Co. 45, Oldham Co. 6
Shelby Valley 40, Magoffin Co. 0
Sheldon Clark 40, Betsy Layne 12
Simon Kenton 39, Conner 7
Southwestern 34, Knox Central 20
Spencer Co. 28, East Jessamine 27
Taylor Co. 30, Campbellsville 0
Thomas Nelson 47, Nelson Co. 7
Trigg Co. 71, Caverna 34
Trimble Co. 23, Fort Knox 0
Union Co. 47, Webster Co. 6
Van, W.Va. 41, Phelps 13
Walton-Verona 17, Holmes 0
Wayne Co. 50, Perry Co. Central 6
