UPDATE: 3rd arrest in multiple Thursday robberies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say that a third man has been arrested in connection to a series of robberies early Thursday morning.

Officers say 24-year-old Desmond Keys was arrested Friday and charged with 2 counts of robbery, one count of burglary, and a charge of receiving stolen property.

27-year-old Demarco Cothron and 25-year-old David Ross were arrested Thursday.

Police say the men were involved in the robbery of two men walking home, the Check Exchange on North Broadway, and the Waffle House on North Broadway. Officers say the two people were robbed at gunpoint, while witnesses at the Waffle House say one of the men had a gun, while the other had an axe.

___

9/1/16 5:50 p.m.

Police say two men have been charged, and they are looking for a third, in connection to a series of robberies in Lexington early Thursday morning.

Officers say 27-year-old Demarco Cothron and 25-year-old David Ross have been charged in connection to the robberies. An arrest warrant has also been issued for 24-year-old Desmond Keys. Additionally, police say they believe the men are connected to the robbery of the Check Exchange on North Broadway around 1:55 a.m.

Police say they have been able to recover several items from the robberies, and that the vehicle the suspects were in had been reported stolen on Sunday.

___

6:31 a.m.

Lexington police investigate back-to back robberies involving stolen groceries and an ax.

Police say the first call came after two men say they were robbed while walking home from Kroger on Euclid Avenue near Woodland Avenue just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

They say a dark SUV pulled up by them and two men jumped out, one with a gun, and took their cell phone, keys and groceries.

The suspects got back into the SUV and took off.

Then at around 2 a.m., police say the Waffle House on North Broadway was robbed.

Employees say three men came in, all with shirts covering their face, one armed with a gun, another with an ax, and demanded money.

The employees managed to get a license plate number.

An officer spotted that vehicle at the Speedway on Versailles Road less than an hour later.

Police say four men jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Two were taken into custody.

Police say the vehicle was stolen. In it they say they found an ax, a gun, and items taken from the earlier robbery on Euclid Avenue.