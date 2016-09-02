7-week old baby, victim in assault case, dies

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff reports that a 7-week old baby, a victim in an assault case, has died.

The Sheriff says the child was pronounced dead on Thursday evening at about 6:45 p.m. An autopsy will be held in Frankfort on Friday.

The child was one of a pair of twins.

The mother of the twins was arrested Thursday in London and charged in connection to the reported assault of the children, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 31-year old Jessica Nicely, of London, was charged with assault-domestic violence and wanton endangerment.

On Tuesday, the twins’ father, Gary Nicely, was arrested at the hospital in London after one of the twin’s was taken there with a severe head injury that investigators say Gary Nicely couldn’t explain. The baby girl was transferred to a hospital in Lexington and listed in critical condition, according to deputies.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that the other twin was also taken to Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington suffering from injuries.

Investigators say Jessica Nicely was charged with assault-domestic violence in connection to the twins’ and wanton endangerment in connection to a 4-year old girl and a 7-year old girl who were in the home at the time of the reported abuse.

Jessica Nicely was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.