30 years for man convicted of selling drugs that caused new mother’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A judge has sentenced a Lexington man to 365 months in federal prison for selling heroin and fentanyl to a woman that caused a fatal overdose.

44-year-old Christopher Allen was convicted by a jury back in May. Under federal law, Allen must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence.

According to trial testimony, in September of 2015, Allen sold heroin and fentanyl to Nicole Alvarez, who had given birth to a baby two weeks before her overdose. Alvarez was found by her boyfriend in her home. A toxicologist testified that the level of fentanyl in her system was three times the therapeutic range.

“It’s hard to imagine a greater issue facing our commonwealth than this opiate crisis that continues to take lives and devastate families,” said Kerry B. Harvey, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The people responsible for these tragedies, like Mr. Allen, have a heavy price to pay for their decision to peddle these poisons.”

___

5/19/16 10:52 a.m.

A Lexington man has been convicted by a federal jury of selling drugs to a woman who overdosed and died.

43-year-old Christopher Allen was convicted Tuesday on charges of distribution of heroin and fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

According to testimony, in September of 2015, Allen sold heroin and fentanyl to a Lexington woman who used the drugs, overdosed and died. The woman was found by her boyfriend in her home.

Authorities were able to verify that Allen supplied the drugs to the victim. A toxicologist testified that the woman died as a result of the toxic effects of the heroin and fentanyl. The toxicologist further testified that the victim ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl, three times the normal therapeutic range.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.