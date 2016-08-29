Police investigating after woman found unresponsive in Berea church

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in Berea are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive at Oklevueha Native American Church of the Peaceful Mountain Way on Chestnut Street.

The coroner says 33-year-old Lindsey Poole, from Anderson, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Berea Police say right now this case is a death investigation.

According to the church’s website, members of the church have the options of performing an ayahuasca ceremony. Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychoactive, most usually found in indigenous South American cultures, and used for religious and spiritual purposes.

No word on if the woman had taken ayahuasca prior to her death.

Investigators hope preliminary autopsy results will determine the cause and manner of Poole’s death.