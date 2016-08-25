Magoffin judge executive can keep his job, high court rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Supreme Court says Magoffin County’s highest elected official can keep his job despite evidence of voter fraud in his 2014 election.

The court ruled unanimously on Thursday to overturn to lower court rulings throwing out the results of 2014 Magoffin County judge executive elections and declaring the office vacant. The order means the Democratic incumbent, Charles “Doc” Hardin, gets to keep his job.

On election day, Republican challenger John Montgomery led Hardin by 409 votes. But Hardin received nearly 70 percent of the absentee ballots, making him the winner by a scant 28 votes.

Montgomery sued, presenting evidence of vote buying and other fraud. While the court agreed the results were suspicious, they said it was not enough to throw out the election results.

 

  • BG

    Must be liberal judges who also think “anti-voter fraud” laws were enacted just to keep minorities under the heel of the white man’s shoe. I was wondering if the elected official who got to keep his job was a democrat. And wow, look at that, Surprise, surprise, he is a democrat.

  • Robert Angelino

    Well Illinois, The People of this state have no way of ousting Politically Corrupt Legislative IDIOTS and We are Stuck with MORONIC JUDGES that need to be removed from office. Now how exactly do we go about this when the Judges say that the people have no say in their Government?

