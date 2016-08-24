Eastern Kentucky University considers cutting programs

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) – Eastern Kentucky University is deciding if it will cut academic majors and minors with low enrollment.

Local news outlets report that the university’s academic affairs council will vote on Sept. 15 on a recommendation to cut or suspend 21 programs. The recommendation for suspension comes from a preliminary report by the school’s Academic Budget Review Subcommittee.

EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton says the recommendation doesn’t mean that those programs will be cut, but they will be reviewed. She also says students with majors on the list can still graduate with them and that many of the subjects will still be taught.

After Sept. 15, the academic council will send its recommendation to the faculty senate. The final recommendations will then be sent to the Board of Regents in December.

