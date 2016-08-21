Should child abusers register with the state like sex offenders?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) A Lexington woman is taking a stand after police say her newborn niece was found unresponsive after being left in the care of a babysitter.

Nicholasville police arrested 34-year old Erin Thompson in April and charged her with criminal abuse. She has pleaded not guilty.

Now, the baby’s aunt has started a petition to make a change to how the state punishes convicted child abusers.

Lauren Sizemore is aunt of young Kylie Jo, who was only 4 months old at the time of the reported incident.

Sizemore says in April after Kylie Jo was in the care with the babysitter the baby ended up on life support at UK Hospital. She says Kylie Joe was there for two days, and had to stay there for a month to treat multiple fractures, including two on both sides of her skull.

The tragedy has affected the entire family, and now Sizemore is taking the matter into her own hands.

Just two days ago she launched a Change.org petition to change Kentucky laws so that convicted child abusers would have to register just like sex offenders. That petition is already close to reaching its 1,000 signature goal.

She says similar restrictions that sex offenders face like living far away from schools, parks, and disclosing their sex offender status on a job application should also apply to child abusers.

Lauren Sizemore admits, that having a law on the books is not the only answer. But she says it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m not going to say that it would completely prevent someone from abusing a child, but it would make parents, guardians at ease knowing where these people are located so that they can possibly keep them away from them. Without those kind of resources you’re pretty much just asking for it.”

Sizemore says she has been in contact with Congressman Andy Barr of Lexington and State Representative Stan Lee, also of Lexington, to help get the ball rolling.

Kylie Jo is now eight months old, but at the time of the reported incident, she was only four months old.

Sizezmore says the situation hits home, because her daughter Aubrey is now the same age.