GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Georgetown police want the public’s help to find a missing teenager. They say 17-year-old Jakob Kendrick was last seen in Lexington.

He’s 5 foot 11 inches, weighs about 115 pounds, and has blue eyes. Anyone with information on Kendrick is asked to call Lexington Police (859) 258-3600, Georgetown Police (502) 863-7826, or the Scott County Sheriff Dept. (502) 863-7855