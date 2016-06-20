Subcontractor hiring 600 in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) – A subcontractor will hire 600 people in Mount Vernon to help digitize Department of Veterans Affairs records and reduce backlog.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region said in a news release Friday that Dallas-based SourceHOV is hiring general clerks, team leads and quality assurance specialists with hourly pay rates beginning at $10.52.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin are co-chairmen of SOAR. The network includes 54 counties working to expand job creation, enhance regional innovation and improve the quality of life.

SourceHOV is subcontracting the work from CSRA, which was awarded a competitive federal contract from VA.

SourceHOV CEO Ron Cogburn said the company has been part of Mount Vernon for more than 24 years.

___

Online: http://www.sourcehov.com/careers

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.