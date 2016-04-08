Somerset Doctor Indicted on Medicaid Fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Attorney General has announced that Dr. Ezekiel O. Akande, 57, of Somerset, has been indicted on one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of theft by unlawful taking. Both charges are class D felonies.

Akande was indicted by a Pulaski County Grand Jury on Wednesday. According to the indictment, from April 2013 until December 2014 Akande billed $300 or more to Medicaid for tobacco cessation counseling where the service was not performed, including where the patient was either a nonsmoker or a smoker who did not desire to quit smoking. Money was paid to Akande by Medicaid or a Managed Care Organization that he wasn’t entitled to because he did not provide the service.

If convicted, Akande faces a potential sentence of one to 10 years.