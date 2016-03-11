Man arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – KSP arrested 26 Jordan Combs on March 10, charged with distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation discovered him sharing images of child exploitation online.

KSP report executing a search warrant at Combs’ residence on March 10, seizing equipment allegedly used to commit the crime for examination.  Combs was charged with 20 counts of possession, and 1 count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

 

  • ray

    Whatever happened with this?

