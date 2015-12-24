Lexington Humane Society takes in 14 dogs from Laurel Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Humane Society (LHS) welcomed 14 dogs from the Laurel Co. Animal Shelter (LCAS) on Thursday, relieving the shelter after they received some 130 dogs after a raid at a rescue facility.

LHS representative Emily Andrews says that being central Kentucky’s largest adoption facility, they were confident they could pitch in and help out the overburdened LCAS.

Andrews says the dogs aren’t quite ready for adoption, saying that, “every dog that comes to us is going through a behavior and medical assessment, so they’re not going to be available today, but we do have plenty of wonderful dogs and cats here that are available for adoption.”

Andrews says LHS is now at capacity with the new dogs, and that donations are down. She hopes the community will help them by adopting a dog or cat, or by donating.

