Coroner: Next of kin located in natural causes death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UPDATE: Michael Bishop’s family has been located.

Dec. 10th, 11:00 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette Co. Coroner is asking for help finding the next of kin for a man who died December 8.

According to the coroner, Michael Joseph Bishop died of natural causes at the St. James Place Apartments in Lexington. A coroner’s report says that Mr. Bishop reportedly had children living in the area, but that they have no contact information.

The coroner’s office is requesting that anyone with any knowledge of Mr. Bishop’s relatives please contact them at (859) 455-5700.

The coroner is advising that the above picture is not a recent one, and that Mr. Bishop wore a full beard at the time of his death.