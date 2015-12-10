Coroner: Next of kin located in natural causes death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UPDATE: Michael Bishop’s family has been located.

Dec. 10th, 11:00 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette Co. Coroner is asking for help finding the next of kin for a man who died December 8.

According to the coroner, Michael Joseph Bishop died of natural causes at the St. James Place Apartments in Lexington.  A coroner’s report says that Mr. Bishop reportedly had children living in the area, but that they have no contact information.

The coroner’s office is requesting that anyone with any knowledge of Mr. Bishop’s relatives please contact them at (859) 455-5700.

The coroner is advising that the above picture is not a recent one, and that Mr. Bishop wore a full beard at the time of his death.

  • Michelle Joyce Lyons

    Hello Patty, I am Mike’s daughter. I had also lost contact of my father and had been searching for him for 10 years and then one day I get a call from my sister (Sarah) informing me he is dead. They found us through his brother Steven. Who told the corner our names and then they found us on facebook. I will also be emailing you.

  • Patty

    Mike is my cousin on his father’s side of the family. Please have his children/immediate family to contact me @ jazlea@hotmail.com. My sister and I both live in Florida and wish to be contacted. My sister has been searching for him for a number of years without avail. I am so sorry this is how we find him online. RIP Mike.

