UPDATE: Suspect shot by police to face numerous charges

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Names were released Monday of the Lawrenceburg Police officer and the suspect he shot last week at the end of a lengthy chase through Anderson County. State Police say Lawrenceburg Police Officer Clay Crouch shot 35-year old John Tompkins, of Danville, after Tompkins reportedly displayed a handgun as officers approached his wrecked pickup truck at the end of the pursuit.

Tompkins was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington, where he remains as of this writing. When he is released, he will be charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st (2 counts), Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Fleeing and Evading 1st, Possession of a Defaced Firearm and Possession of Marijuana, according to State Police. Federal charges are also pending against Tompkins, according to KSP.

Investigators say this all began around 8:42 a.m., on November 27, 2015. State Police say a Lawrenceburg Police Officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the US 127 bypass within the city limits. The vehicle, a red Chevrolet Extreme pickup truck, fled from police, onto KY 62 east, according to KSP.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department was requested to assist in what turned out to be a ten-mile pursuit. At the 1300 block of Ballard Road, the suspect vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a green Chevy Silverado pickup truck, according to investigators.

As officers approached the suspect’s pickup, the driver, later identified as Tompkins, displayed a handgun and that’s when Officer Crouch fired one shot, striking the suspect, according to KSP. The driver of the other pickup was airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington. No law enforcement officers were injured.